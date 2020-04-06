Lazard (LAZ) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Lazard (NYSE: LAZ):

4/1/2020 – Lazard was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/25/2020 – Lazard was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

3/25/2020 – Lazard had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $41.00 to $23.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Lazard was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/15/2020 – Lazard was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of LAZ stock opened at $22.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Lazard Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.84.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $721.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.22 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 53.88% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $1,897,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 421,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,993,761.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lazard by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 25,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lazard by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Lazard by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 37,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Lazard by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 26,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Lazard during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

