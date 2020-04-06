LBRY Credits Reaches Market Cap of $3.70 Million (LBC)

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 6th. LBRY Credits has a total market capitalization of $3.70 million and $86,004.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LBRY Credits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular exchanges including Poloniex, Upbit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. Over the last week, LBRY Credits has traded up 24.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013760 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.08 or 0.02645385 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00205343 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00047811 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00034442 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits was first traded on July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 662,404,776 coins and its circulating supply is 347,077,851 coins. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LBRY Credits is lbry.io. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Poloniex, Cryptopia and Trade By Trade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LBRY Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LBRY Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

