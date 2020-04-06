Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.06% of Lear worth $5,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lear by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lear by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

LEA opened at $72.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.61. Lear Co. has a 52-week low of $63.20 and a 52-week high of $159.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.53.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Lear had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.02%.

LEA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Lear from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Lear from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.21.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

