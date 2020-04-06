Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:LMPMF) Raised to Hold at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:LMPMF) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, TipRanks reports.

Shares of Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing stock opened at $0.83 on Friday.

Get Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing alerts:

About Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing

Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and trades in packaging papers, pulps, and tissue papers in the People's Republic of China, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Packaging Paper, Pulp, and Tissue Paper segments. It offers various pulp products, such as dissolved pulps for use in viscose chemical fibers, bamboo fibers, glass papers, acetate fibers, refined rayons, etc.; unbleached bamboo kraft pulps for use in ecru life papers, environmental table wares, food bags, etc.; and bleached bamboo kraft pulps for use in tissue papers, fine papers, cigarette papers, cup papers, etc.

See Also: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.