LEG Immobilien AG (FRA:LEG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

LEG Immobilien AG (FRA:LEG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €116.11 ($135.02).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($123.26) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Baader Bank set a €118.00 ($137.21) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €122.00 ($141.86) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

LEG Immobilien stock opened at €102.70 ($119.42) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €104.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of €104.63. LEG Immobilien has a 1-year low of €75.17 ($87.41) and a 1-year high of €98.50 ($114.53).

LEG Immobilien Company Profile

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.