Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by UBS Group in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 316 ($4.16) to GBX 305 ($4.01) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 347 ($4.56) to GBX 350 ($4.60) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 269 ($3.54) to GBX 284 ($3.74) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 275.33 ($3.62).

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

Shares of LGEN stock opened at GBX 191.39 ($2.52) on Monday. Legal & General Group has a 12 month low of GBX 117.30 ($1.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 324.70 ($4.27). The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion and a PE ratio of 6.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 236.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 270.71.

In other Legal & General Group news, insider John Kingman purchased 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 175 ($2.30) per share, for a total transaction of £1,643.25 ($2,161.60). Also, insider Philip A. J. Broadley purchased 7,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 262 ($3.45) per share, with a total value of £19,781 ($26,020.78). Insiders acquired a total of 10,349 shares of company stock valued at $2,656,965 over the last 90 days.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.