Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 41.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,408 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.08% of Leggett & Platt worth $5,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 135.9% in the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 24,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,550,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882,237 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 18,948 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 292,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,843,000 after acquiring an additional 17,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at about $457,000. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LEG shares. TheStreet cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. CJS Securities lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $50.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

NYSE:LEG opened at $22.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.04. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.03 and a 12-month high of $55.42.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

