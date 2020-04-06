Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $49.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential downside of 11.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $50.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, CJS Securities lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

LEG opened at $22.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.66. Leggett & Platt has a twelve month low of $22.03 and a twelve month high of $55.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.45.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,550,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,806,000 after buying an additional 1,882,237 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,434,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,664,000 after buying an additional 481,689 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,988,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,540,000 after buying an additional 158,966 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,678,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,390,000 after buying an additional 499,242 shares during the period. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

