LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Sidoti upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.40.

Shares of LMAT opened at $22.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 4.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.87. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52 week low of $18.76 and a 52 week high of $38.64.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $30.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 1,939 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $72,809.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,939,726 shares in the company, valued at $110,386,711.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 3,023 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total value of $113,120.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,952,166 shares in the company, valued at $110,470,051.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,264 shares of company stock worth $1,185,456. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMAT. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 151.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

