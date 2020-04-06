Lennar (LEN) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Lennar (NYSE: LEN) recently:

4/2/2020 – Lennar was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $48.00.

3/26/2020 – Lennar was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lennar’s shares have outperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. The trend is expected to continue, as it ended first-quarter fiscal 2020 on a strong note. Lennar’s fiscal first-quarter earnings and revenues topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 53% and 2.9%, respectively. The metrics also grew 71.6% and 16.5% in the quarter, respectively, aided by higher deliveries and continued operating leverage on the back of technological efforts. Margins also improved from a year ago, which was attributed to its efforts toward reducing construction costs. However, the coronavirus outbreak is expected to put pressure on customer traffic in the near future. Lennar has suspended its previously provided fiscal 2020 guidance. Estimates have moved south in the past seven days, depicting analysts’ concern surrounding the stock.”

3/23/2020 – Lennar was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $65.00.

3/23/2020 – Lennar had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $65.00 to $41.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Lennar had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $65.00 to $36.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Lennar had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from to .

3/19/2020 – Lennar had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $65.00 to $40.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Lennar was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

3/12/2020 – Lennar was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $78.00.

2/19/2020 – Lennar had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE LEN traded up $5.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.23. The stock had a trading volume of 461,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,001,593. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 14.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $25.42 and a 1-year high of $71.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.32.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.43. Lennar had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total transaction of $625,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,102.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Collins sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total transaction of $1,344,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,495,535.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 340,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,719,000. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar by 0.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 142,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the third quarter worth about $368,986,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Lennar by 31.2% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lennar by 2.7% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 90,154 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Lennar by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 13,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

