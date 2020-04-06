Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $227.27.

A number of research firms have commented on LII. Seaport Global Securities raised Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Lennox International from $255.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Lennox International from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised Lennox International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $168,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 426.8% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 43,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,540,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Lennox International by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 35,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Lennox International by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,798 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,824,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LII stock opened at $170.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.99. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $163.40 and a 1-year high of $298.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $220.23 and a 200 day moving average of $239.07.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.45. The company had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.58 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 202.30% and a net margin of 10.73%. Lennox International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.52%.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

