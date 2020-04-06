Leoni Ag (ETR:LEO) Given Average Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of Leoni Ag (ETR:LEO) have earned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €8.09 ($9.41).

LEO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Independent Research set a €9.70 ($11.28) price objective on Leoni and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €5.00 ($5.81) price objective on Leoni and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. HSBC set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on Leoni and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.81) price objective on Leoni and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €7.00 ($8.14) price target on Leoni and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th.

Get Leoni alerts:

Shares of ETR:LEO opened at €5.51 ($6.41) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €8.53 and a 200 day moving average of €10.51. The company has a market cap of $180.01 million and a PE ratio of -0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.03. Leoni has a 12-month low of €5.37 ($6.24) and a 12-month high of €21.70 ($25.23).

Leoni Company Profile

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Leoni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leoni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.