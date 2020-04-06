Leoni (ETR:LEO) Given a €5.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Leoni (ETR:LEO) has been assigned a €5.00 ($5.81) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 12.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LEO. Deutsche Bank set a €7.00 ($8.14) price objective on Leoni and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. HSBC set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on Leoni and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.20 ($6.05) target price on Leoni and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on Leoni and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Independent Research set a €9.70 ($11.28) target price on Leoni and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Leoni presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of €8.09 ($9.41).

LEO opened at €5.74 ($6.67) on Monday. Leoni has a one year low of €5.37 ($6.24) and a one year high of €21.70 ($25.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.03, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €8.53 and its 200-day moving average is €10.51. The company has a market capitalization of $180.01 million and a PE ratio of -0.63.

Leoni Company Profile

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

