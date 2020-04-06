LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Price Target Cut to $42.00

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $102.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LGIH. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. LGI Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

NASDAQ:LGIH traded up $6.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,803. The company has a market capitalization of $871.42 million, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.98. LGI Homes has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 12.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.66.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $605.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.73 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 23.62%. LGI Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that LGI Homes will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LGI Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

