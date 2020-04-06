LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Upgraded to Outperform by Wedbush

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

LGIH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on LGI Homes from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LGI Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $34.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.66. LGI Homes has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 12.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.42 million, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.98.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.18. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $605.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that LGI Homes will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LGIH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,082,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,160,000 after purchasing an additional 191,656 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,371,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,231,000 after purchasing an additional 681,165 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,143,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,966,000 after purchasing an additional 174,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,837,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,837,000 after purchasing an additional 75,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

Featured Article: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.