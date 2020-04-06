LHT (LHT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $87.00

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded up 49.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 6th. Over the last week, LHT has traded 62% higher against the US dollar. One LHT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000200 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, P2PB2B and Alterdice. LHT has a total market cap of $717,633.10 and $87.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004899 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000284 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000080 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000099 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LHT Coin Profile

LHT (CRYPTO:LHT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

LHT Coin Trading

LHT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Alterdice, P2PB2B and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

