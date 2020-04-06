Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Given “Buy” Rating at Pivotal Research

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Pivotal Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Pivotal Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 47.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Shares of LBTYK stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.61. 913,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,958,663. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Liberty Global has a 52-week low of $14.35 and a 52-week high of $27.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.16.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 99.83% and a negative return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 134,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 18,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 130.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 98,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.