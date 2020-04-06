Liberum Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for Spectris (LON:SXS)

Spectris (LON:SXS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Spectris from GBX 2,140 ($28.15) to GBX 2,100 ($27.62) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America cut Spectris to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 2,760 ($36.31) to GBX 2,750 ($36.17) in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Peel Hunt raised Spectris to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Spectris from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,600 ($34.20) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,632.08 ($34.62).

LON SXS opened at GBX 2,237 ($29.43) on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,568.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,637.50. Spectris has a one year low of GBX 2,058 ($27.07) and a one year high of GBX 3,072 ($40.41). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Spectris (LON:SXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported GBX 168 ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 163.20 ($2.15) by GBX 4.80 ($0.06). Equities analysts expect that Spectris will post 17118.0003617 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Cathy Turner bought 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,988 ($39.31) per share, for a total transaction of £69,978.96 ($92,053.35). Also, insider Andrew Heath bought 1,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,298 ($30.23) per share, for a total transaction of £25,025.22 ($32,919.26). Insiders bought 3,436 shares of company stock worth $9,515,008 in the last 90 days.

About Spectris

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials Analysis, Test and Measurement, In-line Instrumentation, and Industrial Controls. The Materials Analysis segment provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process.

