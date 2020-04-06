Liberum Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Restaurant Group (LON:RTN)

Restaurant Group (LON:RTN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

RTN has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC lowered Restaurant Group to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 150 ($1.97) in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Restaurant Group from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 140 ($1.84) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank downgraded Restaurant Group to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 57 ($0.75) in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Restaurant Group from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 120.25 ($1.58).

Shares of LON RTN opened at GBX 37.64 ($0.50) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.44, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 78.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 126.87. Restaurant Group has a one year low of GBX 20.26 ($0.27) and a one year high of GBX 167.70 ($2.21). The firm has a market cap of $175.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59.

Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported GBX 11.87 ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 11.90 ($0.16) by GBX (0.03) ($0.00). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Restaurant Group will post 2144.0000398 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Group Company Profile

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

