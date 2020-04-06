LifePlan Financial Group Inc Decreases Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

LifePlan Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,265 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up 2.3% of LifePlan Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. LifePlan Financial Group Inc owned 0.10% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $4,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 25,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 11,329 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,101.2% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 653,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,162,000 after purchasing an additional 598,866 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,769,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $289,000.

IJS traded up $6.56 on Monday, reaching $97.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,749. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $85.63 and a 1 year high of $162.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.68 and its 200 day moving average is $147.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.5326 per share. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

