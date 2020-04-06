LifePlan Financial Group Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

LifePlan Financial Group Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,478 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of LifePlan Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. LifePlan Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,763,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

RSP stock traded up $5.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.31. The stock had a trading volume of 178,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,505. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.84. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $70.56 and a 52-week high of $118.98.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

