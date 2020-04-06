LifePlan Financial Group Inc Grows Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of LifePlan Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. LifePlan Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEF. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $121.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,382,497. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.16. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $123.41.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

