LifePlan Financial Group Inc Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.0% of LifePlan Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. LifePlan Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV stock traded up $15.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $264.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,735,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,584,184. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $288.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.78. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $340.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $1.5314 dividend. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.