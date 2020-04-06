LifePlan Financial Group Inc Has $1.44 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

LifePlan Financial Group Inc decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 5,041 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,024,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Hayden Royal LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 75,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

BND stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.16. 273,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,677,406. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.50. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $76.49 and a 1-year high of $89.32.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.