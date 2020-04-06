LifePlan Financial Group Inc Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc owned approximately 1.97% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Network acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RTM traded up $6.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.83. 3 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,366. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.10. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $69.08 and a twelve month high of $116.90.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.