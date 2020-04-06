LifePlan Financial Group Inc Has $3.93 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

LifePlan Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,958 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 2.1% of LifePlan Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. LifePlan Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $6.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.33. 21,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,924. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $139.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.34.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

