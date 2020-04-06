LifePlan Financial Group Inc Has $5.21 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 2.8% of LifePlan Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. LifePlan Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. CXI Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $9.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $160.06. The company had a trading volume of 312,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,280. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.96. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $133.57 and a twelve month high of $202.18.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

