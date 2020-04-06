LifePlan Financial Group Inc Increases Stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

LifePlan Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 3,843.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,358 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF makes up about 1.4% of LifePlan Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. LifePlan Financial Group Inc owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period.

ESGU traded up $3.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.74. 12,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,742. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF has a 12-month low of $49.12 and a 12-month high of $75.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.14 and a 200 day moving average of $67.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.2605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%.

