LifePlan Financial Group Inc Lowers Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

LifePlan Financial Group Inc lessened its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,473 shares during the quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 29.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter.

IXN traded up $11.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $186.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 557 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,045. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $197.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.93. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $155.91 and a 12 month high of $232.08.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

