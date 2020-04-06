LifePlan Financial Group Inc Lowers Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

LifePlan Financial Group Inc lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of LifePlan Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. LifePlan Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWF. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17,435.4% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,552,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,515,275 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,024.3% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,194,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,879 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,355,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,571,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,896 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,486,000. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,063,000.

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $9.15 on Monday, reaching $153.74. 92,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,375,817. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $192.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.4254 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

