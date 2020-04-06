LifePlan Financial Group Inc Sells 1,574 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

LifePlan Financial Group Inc cut its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,108,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $77,156,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 888,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,616,000 after purchasing an additional 442,942 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 385,500 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,438,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,852,000 after purchasing an additional 361,669 shares during the period.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of TLT traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $167.83. 697,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,245,091. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $122.11 and a 12-month high of $179.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.07.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

