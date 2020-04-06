LifePlan Financial Group Inc Sells 2,153 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

LifePlan Financial Group Inc lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,153 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.9% of LifePlan Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. LifePlan Financial Group Inc owned about 0.10% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $3,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 18,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,376,000. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IJT traded up $9.53 on Monday, hitting $135.43. 12,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,894. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.98. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $115.36 and a 52-week high of $200.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3656 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.