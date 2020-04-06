LifePlan Financial Group Inc Sells 9,731 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

LifePlan Financial Group Inc lessened its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 31.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,731 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for 1.2% of LifePlan Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. LifePlan Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellenbecker Investment Group bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth $246,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,733,000. CA Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $522,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $517,000.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares MBS ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $109.88. 69,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,678,843. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.41. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $104.79 and a 1-year high of $110.92.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.