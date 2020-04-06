Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Market Capitalization Tops $5.52 Million

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.43 or 0.00019404 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, ZB.COM and BtcTrade.im. In the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $5.52 million and $2.05 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.41 or 0.00616177 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00013980 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007507 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000278 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

Lightning Bitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, CoinEgg and BtcTrade.im. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

