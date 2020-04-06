LikeCoin (LIKE) Price Reaches $0.0046 on Major Exchanges

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. In the last week, LikeCoin has traded 28.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. LikeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $3,314.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LikeCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00054511 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $340.82 or 0.04770970 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00066843 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00037471 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005889 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013964 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00010662 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003405 BTC.

About LikeCoin

LikeCoin (LIKE) is a token. It launched on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,003,585,611 tokens and its circulating supply is 338,763,749 tokens. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. LikeCoin’s official website is like.co. LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin.

LikeCoin Token Trading

LikeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

