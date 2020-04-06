LINA (LINA) Price Hits $0.0125 on Top Exchanges

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded down 18.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Over the last week, LINA has traded 15% lower against the dollar. LINA has a market cap of $3.58 million and $192,198.00 worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LINA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000169 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013516 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.23 or 0.02604554 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00206793 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00048909 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 46.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00035701 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

LINA Token Profile

LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 286,624,967 tokens. LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network. The official website for LINA is lina.review.

Buying and Selling LINA

LINA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

