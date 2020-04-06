Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.32 Per Share

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Lindsay has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 17 years. Lindsay has a payout ratio of 47.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lindsay to earn $2.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.0%.

NYSE:LNN opened at $85.46 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $924.11 million, a P/E ratio of 99.37 and a beta of 0.33. Lindsay has a twelve month low of $71.86 and a twelve month high of $111.76.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.27. Lindsay had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lindsay will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

LNN has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded Lindsay from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lindsay from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Sidoti raised Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

In related news, insider Randy A. Wood sold 4,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $491,206.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Walter sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.69, for a total transaction of $323,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

