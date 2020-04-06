LINKA (LINKA) Hits One Day Volume of $93,257.00

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. In the last seven days, LINKA has traded up 8% against the US dollar. One LINKA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges. LINKA has a total market cap of $5.24 million and approximately $93,257.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LINKA Token Profile

LINKA (CRYPTO:LINKA) is a token. Its launch date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 tokens. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io.

LINKA Token Trading

LINKA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

