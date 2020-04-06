LINKA Price Up 6.6% Over Last Week (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. LINKA has a total market capitalization of $5.19 million and approximately $86,594.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LINKA token can currently be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, LINKA has traded up 6.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LINKA alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00054557 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.64 or 0.04701218 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00067693 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00037189 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005843 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014060 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00009717 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003323 BTC.

About LINKA

LINKA is a token. It launched on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 tokens. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io.

LINKA Token Trading

LINKA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LINKA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINKA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.