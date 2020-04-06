Linx S.A. Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share (NASDAQ:LINX)

Linx S.A. (NASDAQ:LINX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Linx in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LINX. BidaskClub cut Linx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Linx in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Linx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Linx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Linx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.17.

Shares of NASDAQ LINX opened at $3.04 on Monday. Linx has a 12-month low of $2.93 and a 12-month high of $9.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LINX. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Linx by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 395,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 95,610 shares during the last quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Linx by 148.8% in the 4th quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd now owns 176,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 105,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Linx during the third quarter valued at $233,000.

Linx SA, through its subsidiaries, provides management software solutions for the retail market in Brazil and internationally. It offers enterprise resource planning, and point of sale or point of service (POS) management software; and connectivity, electronic fund transfer, e-commerce, and customer relationship management solutions.

