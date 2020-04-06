Liquidity Network Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $50,029.00 (LQD)

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 6th. Liquidity Network has a market capitalization of $671,961.05 and $50,029.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Liquidity Network has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Liquidity Network token can now be bought for $0.0126 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy, LATOKEN and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014033 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.09 or 0.02580695 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00201439 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00050255 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00033998 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Liquidity Network Profile

Liquidity Network’s genesis date was November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid. The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network. The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network.

Liquidity Network Token Trading

Liquidity Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX, Hotbit and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquidity Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquidity Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

