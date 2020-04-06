Lisk Price Tops $1.01 (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 6th. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00014192 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Exrates, CoinEgg and Coindeal. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded up 4.7% against the dollar. Lisk has a total market cap of $124.03 million and $4.28 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00018690 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00013545 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00016794 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005679 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 30.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005623 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 138,993,636 coins and its circulating supply is 122,907,925 coins. The official message board for Lisk is forum.lisk.io. Lisk’s official website is lisk.io. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Lisk Coin Trading

Lisk can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Poloniex, Coinbe, CoinEgg, YoBit, LiteBit.eu, COSS, Bittrex, BitBay, Coindeal, HitBTC, OKEx, Coinroom, Bitbns, Upbit, Bit-Z, ChaoEX, Exrates, Binance, Huobi, Gate.io and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

