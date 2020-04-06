Litecoin Cash (LCC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $65,103.00

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.90 million and approximately $65,103.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Braziliex, YoBit and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.63 or 0.02386581 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001775 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000097 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,103.97 or 0.99950876 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 670,320,956 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork.

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

Litecoin Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, HitBTC, Braziliex, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, YoBit, SouthXchange, Mercatox and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.