Litecoin (LTC) Achieves Market Cap of $2.74 Billion

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $42.50 or 0.00597075 BTC on major exchanges including Exmo, CoinTiger, Indodax and Coinroom. In the last seven days, Litecoin has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion and $3.69 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014527 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007201 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 64,448,052 coins. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.com. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) – Scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm – 84 million litecoins – Higher transaction volume than Bitcoin – MIT/X11 license”

Litecoin Coin Trading

