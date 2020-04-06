Litecoin (LTC) Price Up 16.1% Over Last Week

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $45.29 or 0.00621162 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including xBTCe, Cryptopia, Livecoin and Bits Blockchain. Over the last week, Litecoin has traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin has a total market cap of $2.92 billion and approximately $4.51 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014167 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007674 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 64,452,827 coins. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.com. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) – Scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm – 84 million litecoins – Higher transaction volume than Bitcoin – MIT/X11 license”

Litecoin Coin Trading

