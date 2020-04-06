Litecoin Plus (LCP) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $102.00

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded up 18.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0355 or 0.00000497 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded 30.9% higher against the dollar. Litecoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $97,635.60 and approximately $102.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15,183.97 or 2.12550416 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00023216 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ethereum Dark (ETHD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

LCP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP. The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co.

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

Litecoin Plus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

