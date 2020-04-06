LiteCoin Ultra Hits One Day Volume of $2.00 (LTCU)

LiteCoin Ultra (CURRENCY:LTCU) traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. LiteCoin Ultra has a market capitalization of $1,185.87 and approximately $2.00 worth of LiteCoin Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LiteCoin Ultra coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last week, LiteCoin Ultra has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15,370.31 or 2.13943427 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000450 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00023438 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

LiteCoin Ultra Profile

LiteCoin Ultra (LTCU) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2017. LiteCoin Ultra’s total supply is 8,531,300 coins and its circulating supply is 1,031,300 coins. The Reddit community for LiteCoin Ultra is /r/LitecoinUltraCurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LiteCoin Ultra’s official website is www.litecoinultra.com. LiteCoin Ultra’s official Twitter account is @litecoinultra.

LiteCoin Ultra Coin Trading

LiteCoin Ultra can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteCoin Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiteCoin Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiteCoin Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

