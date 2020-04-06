Litecred (LTCR) Trading Up 64.7% Over Last 7 Days

Litecred (CURRENCY:LTCR) traded up 64.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 6th. Over the last seven days, Litecred has traded 64.7% higher against the dollar. Litecred has a market capitalization of $6,607.16 and $10.00 worth of Litecred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecred coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00061912 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.43 or 0.00993301 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00031893 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00171962 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00231807 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007151 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00061020 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 45.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Litecred Coin Profile

LTCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the QuBit hashing algorithm. It launched on January 16th, 2016. Litecred’s total supply is 30,227,750 coins. Litecred’s official Twitter account is @litecredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Litecred

Litecred can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecred using one of the exchanges listed above.

