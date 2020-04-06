LiteDoge (LDOGE) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

LiteDoge (CURRENCY:LDOGE) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. In the last week, LiteDoge has traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar. One LiteDoge coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. LiteDoge has a market cap of $136,587.93 and approximately $1.00 worth of LiteDoge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15,370.31 or 2.13943427 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000450 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00023438 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ethereum Dark (ETHD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000673 BTC.

LiteDoge Profile

LiteDoge is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 11th, 2015. LiteDoge’s total supply is 16,422,580,992 coins. LiteDoge’s official Twitter account is @litedoge and its Facebook page is accessible here. LiteDoge’s official website is www.ldoge.tech. The Reddit community for LiteDoge is /r/litedoge and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

LiteDoge Coin Trading

LiteDoge can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteDoge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiteDoge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiteDoge using one of the exchanges listed above.

