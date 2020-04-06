Lition Reaches Market Cap of $1.51 Million (LIT)

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded 33.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. In the last seven days, Lition has traded up 45.4% against the US dollar. One Lition token can now be purchased for about $0.0425 or 0.00000582 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ProBit Exchange, IDEX, Hotbit and Bilaxy. Lition has a total market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $254,446.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,302.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.62 or 0.02322909 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.05 or 0.03492886 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.40 or 0.00621798 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014159 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.64 or 0.00789309 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00076517 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00026064 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.96 or 0.00506159 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Lition is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 4th, 2014. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 tokens. Lition’s official website is www.lition.io. The official message board for Lition is medium.com/lition-blog. Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins.

Lition can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Dcoin, Bibox, IDEX, ProBit Exchange and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lition using one of the exchanges listed above.

